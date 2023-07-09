Biden Administration Cancels Alaskan Oil Leases Declaring Them Illegal

The Interior Department announced Wednesday it will cancel the last remaining oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and move to restrict drilling on 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

The Biden administration asserts the ANWR lease sale held in 2021, in the final days of the Trump administration, violated federal law.

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, a state agency, was the sole owner of the 10-year leases covering 365,000 acres in the refuge’s coastal plain, after two private companies dropped the only other leases acquired in the sale.