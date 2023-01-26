Biden Administration Crack Down On Polluting Big Rigs Has A Laughable Loophole

Agent009 submitted on 1/26/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:48:52 PM

Views : 432 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When Biden administration officials unveiled a first-in-decades crackdown on pollution from heavy-duty trucks last month, they touted the requirements as a major step toward cleaner air and environmental justice.

The measure compels engine makers to adopt technology designed to curb tailpipe emissions. Tucked inside the 1,200-page rule, though, is an exemption — pushed by manufacturers including Daimler Truck North America and Navistar International Corp. — that threatens to obliterate the regulation's smog-cutting potential.

Since pollution-control systems don't work as well in chillier conditions, the provision is designed to relax some standards as temperatures drop. But the shift begins at a balmy 77F (25C) — warmer than the average temperature across most of the continental U.S., even in summer.



Read Article


Biden Administration Crack Down On Polluting Big Rigs Has A Laughable Loophole

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)