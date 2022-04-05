Biden Administration Directs $3 Billion Towards EV Battery Production

As electric cars become more popular, we're going to need more batteries. President Biden has made it clear from the beginning that he not only supports EVs in general, but more specifically, those made in the US. Now, the Biden Administration has announced its efforts to funnel $3.16 billion into EV battery manufacturing in the US. If you've been following Biden's plans to assist with EVs, you'll know that this isn't the first effort, and there are others still in the pipeline. However, no matter how many plans the administration makes to advocate for EVs and make them more affordable and widely available, a lack of batteries means a lack of EVs.



Read Article