Biden Administration Doles Out $2.6 Billion To Begin Strip Mining The Nevada Desert - EPA Remains Silent

Lithium Nevada got the green light for a $2.26 billion loan from the US Department of Energy to finance a lithium carbonate processing plant.

Once the Thacker Pass mine and processing plant in Humboldt County are online, they will become North America’s largest source of lithium for EV batteries.



The Thacker Pass processing plant will produce around 40,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually for the use of EV lithium-ion batteries. That’s enough for up to 800,000 EVs. The project’s goal is to eventually produce 80,000 metric tons per year.