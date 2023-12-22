Biden Administration Eyes Additional Tariffs To Protect Weak EV Market From Chinese Invasion

The U.S. could raise tariffs on imported electric vehicles from China as it looks for ways to protect the local clean-energy industry.



Officials from the Biden administration are pondering the possibility of changing the levies it has left on around $300 billion worth of Chinese goods from the Trump era. Chinese-made EVs are already subject to a 25% tariff, in addition to a 2.5% tariff on all auto imports, but are among the goods that could be hit with new tariffs.



Officials are also considering tariff-rate increases for various Chinese solar products as well as EV battery packs. Interestingly, tariffs may be lowered on other Chinese consumer products that are not viewed as strategically important by U.S. officials.





