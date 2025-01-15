Biden Administration Finalizes Chinese Car And Technology Ban Rule

The Biden Administration has moved one step closer to banning imports of Chinese vehicles and technology. This could prove a significant challenge for both domestic and foreign automakers.

In a statement, the White House said Biden was taking “strong and decisive actions to safeguard America from national security risks associated with the exploitation of U.S. connected vehicle supply chains by the People’s Republic of China and Russian Federation.” As part of this effort, the Department of Commerce finalized a rule that will “prohibit the sale and import of connected vehicle hardware and software systems, as well as completed connected vehicles,” from China and Russia.