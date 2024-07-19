Biden Administration Focuses On Elon Musk Attacks After Trump Endorsement

President Joe Biden knows that Elon Musk has a tremendous amount of money and maybe as much influence as anyone in the world.

For that reason, he has started what appears to be a concerted effort to derail Musk’s efforts to get former President Donald Trump elected once again just days after the Tesla frontman endorsed the Republican nominee.

Biden’s first barb at Musk was last night as the President used his confirmed contraction of the COVID-19 virus to entice a click on an X posting, where he simply stated, “I’m sick.”