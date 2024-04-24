Biden Administration Frustrated It Can't Control Mexico Making It The Battleground For Chinese EV Production

The U.S. government has been agonizing for months now over how to prevent Chinese companies from sneaking around tariffs by building EVs in Mexico. For America’s southern neighbor, that means a tightrope walk as it finds itself becoming a battlefield in the trade war between superpowers.
 
Products made in China are subject to big import costs when they try to enter the U.S. market. For EVs, there is a 27.5 percent tariff, which makes China-built EVs uncompetitive. As a result, automakers like BYD have been looking to build plants in Mexico, which has favorable trade deals with the U.S.A.


