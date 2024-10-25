Biden Administration Ignores Extinction Level Event To Advance "Green" Agenda

For the first time under Joe Biden, a federal permit for a new lithium mine has been approved for a Nevada project essential to his clean energy agenda, despite conservationists’ vows to sue over the plan, which they say will drive an endangered wildflower to extinction.
 
Ioneer Ltd’s mine will help expedite production of a key mineral in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles at the center of the president’s push to cut greenhouse gas emissions, administration officials said Thursday in Reno.
 
Acting deputy interior secretary Laura Daniel-Davis said it’s “essential to advancing the clean energy transition and powering the economy of the future”.


