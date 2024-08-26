Biden Administration Is Using Tax Payer Dollars To Repair Retail Charging Stations

The US Joint Office of Energy and Transportation has broken ground on a $150 million grant project to repair and upgrade 4,500 EV charging ports.

The Joint Office broke ground on its first Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility (EVC-RAA) program-funded project yesterday – an inoperable charging station in Washington, DC.



The repaired station will be able to charge four vehicles simultaneously using either CCS or NACS connectors at speeds of 150 kW, an upgrade from its previous 50 kW capacity. Located near a convenience store, a riverfront park, trails, and a Capital Bikeshare station, the station is well-positioned to serve both residents and visitors.



Gabe Klein, executive director of the Joint Office, emphasized the importance of reliable charging infrastructure, stating, “These upgraded chargers offer faster speeds, serve more drivers, and are part of projects creating jobs across the country.”