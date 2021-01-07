Biden Administration Promotes American Made EVs By Showing One That Uses The Least American Content

United States President Joe Biden recently posted a new ad for the US government’s electric vehicle initiative and its efforts to promote cars that are made in the USA. It was a great ad, and it covered several pertinent programs of the current administration that would go a long way into ensuring that electric vehicles become mainstream in the near future. Ironically enough, the ad featured a vehicle that did not even make it to the Top 90 Most American cars in the United States. The US government’s ad featured EPA Chief Gina McCarthy and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm casually talking about the administration’s efforts to promote locally-made electric cars, including its initiative to establish a network of 500,000 EV chargers across the country. The EPA chief and Energy Secretary also spoke about the need to transition the transportation sector to electric cars considering the segment’s overall emissions.





