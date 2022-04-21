Biden Administration Restores Rules For Infrastructure Projects To Protect Environment, And Racial Equality

The White House announced this week that it has restored some key protections that make up a landmark environmental law that governs the construction of pipelines, highways, and other infrastructure projects. The rules were mostly swept away by the Republicans.

In 2020, the Trump administration altered the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), arguing that many of the rules included therein added red tape and endeavored to change the way the law was implemented, reports The Washington Post. The newly restored rules will require federal agencies to scrutinize the climate impacts of major infrastructure projects.