Biden Administration Rushes To Implement New EV Tax Credit Bill

The United States Treasury Department is reportedly accelerating the creation of several key regulations that will enable the rollout of clean energy tax incentives outlined in President Joe Biden’s landmark climate and tax bill.

With this in mind, the Treasury is now seeking public feedback on regulations that would oversee the US government’s new and improved energy tax benefits. These include a revamped EV tax credit as well as incentives for producers of wind turbines and solar panels. The public is being asked for their responses by November 4, 2022, or earlier.

John Podesta, a senior White House adviser overseeing the energy guidance, informed reporters on Wednesday that the Biden administration is working hard to ensure that the implementation of the bill and its incentives would be free of issues. He also noted that some guidance should be ready by the end of 2022.