Biden Administration Salivates As California Prepares To Ban ICE Powered Vehicle Sales

California is the first state planning to phase out the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, but that decision isn't federally approved yet. Now President Biden is racing to safeguard his climate legacy before leaving office next month, pushing forward multiple climate-focused agendas in the final days of his tenure. That includes greenlighting California's ambitious 2035 gas car ban as soon as next week, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The transportation sector accounts for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and passenger cars account for more than half of transportation emissions. Apart from planet-warming carbon dioxide, gas and diesel cars also emit hazardous byproducts like nitrous dioxide, carbon monoxide and soot that are directly linked to lung diseases, aggravated asthma and respiratory illnesses. The public health risks from gas car emissions have been widely researched and reported.



