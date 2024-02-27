Biden Administration Spins EV Adoption Goal - "We Are On Track For 2030"

The Biden Administration is on track to meet its 2030 electric vehicle (EV) sales goal, said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Granholm recently visited an electric vehicle battery plant in Moses Lake, Washington. She projected that the United States would see the “same kind of uptake” in the EV market this year as last year. In 2023, the US saw a record of 1.2 million electric vehicles sold.

The Biden Administration aims to have EV sales make up 50% of all car sales in the United States by 2030. Kelley Blue Book estimated that EV share in the US car market increased to 7.6% last year, compared to 5.9 in 2022.