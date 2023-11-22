Biden Administration Ties Road Funding For States To Meeting Federal Environmental Priorities

States and urban areas will be required to set goals to reduce carbon emissions from cars and trucks on their roads under a new federal rule issued Wednesday, part of the Biden administration’s efforts to link tens of billions of dollars in highway funding from the infrastructure law to its environmental priorities.



The rule, issued by the Federal Highway Administration, has the backing of environmentalists and some Democratic-led states, which say it’s an important recognition of how funding road construction tends to encourage more driving and higher emissions. But the proposal has faced fierce opposition from many state transportation agencies, which argue they have limited options to meet their goals and dispute the federal government’s legal authority to set a binding rule.





