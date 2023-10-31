Biden Administration To Monitor And Ban AI Advances It Doesn't Like In Vehicles

On Monday, President Joe Biden and the White House announced a new Executive Order that would beef up risk management of Artificial Intelligence (AI), establishing new standards to protect Americans’ privacy, safety, and security, as well as advancing equity and civil rights by standing up for consumers and workers while still promoting innovation and competition.



AI projects have been in development for many years, but only recently have they become more complex and advanced.



In fact, many of them are becoming so innovative that some experts and others involved in the sector are calling for a pause. Elon Musk is one of the individuals who believes AI development should be slowed in an effort to keep people safe.





