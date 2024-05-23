Biden Administration To Release 42 Million Gallons Of Gas From Reserves To Lower Gas Prices

The national average price of a gallon of gasoline has climbed to $3.61 per gallon, which is up from $3.54 a year ago. Prices could continue to climb as we enter the summer driving season, but help is on the way.

In particular, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced plans to sell 1 million barrels (42 million gallons) of gasoline from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve. The government said “This solicitation is strategically timed and structured to maximize its impact on gasoline prices, helping to lower prices at the pump as Americans hit the road this summer.”