Biden Administration Want Tesla To Open Up It's EV Charging Network So It Can Claim Them As Part Of Infrastructure Promise

Tesla will have to open up its Supercharger network of EV fast chargers to accommodate any electric vehicle out there that uses the CCS connector if it wants a piece of the $7.5 billion pie planned by Washington for accelerating EV adoption throughout the United States. The story comes via Reuters, which writes that the Biden administration wants to fill the country with 500,000 EV chargers in the coming years, up from 100,000 in 2021, and that it wants to convert 50 percent of all new vehicle sales to electric by 2030. It’s a massive undertaking that needs Tesla’s involvement and its widespread Supercharger network which currently has almost 5,000 stations and over 40,000 connectors worldwide. But until now, Tesla has kept its charging web exclusive to the models it makes, although, in Europe and Australia, it opened up some of its stalls to EVs made by other manufacturers.



