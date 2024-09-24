Biden Administration Wants to Ban All Russian And Chinese Cars As A Threat To National Security

The Biden Administration continues to take aim at Chinese automakers and technology firms, and their latest action is focused on connected cars. As the White House explained, “Chinese automakers are seeking to dominate connected vehicle technologies in the United States and globally, posing new threats to our national security, including through our supply chains.” To deal with this threat, the Department of Commerce has proposed a new rule that would “prohibit the sale or import of connected vehicles that incorporate certain technology and the import of particular components themselves from countries of concern, specifically the People’s Republic of China and Russia.” China is the primary target and the government is concerned about potential security risks as connected vehicles “collect sensitive driver and passenger data” and have cameras and sensors that “record detailed information about American infrastructure.”



Read Article