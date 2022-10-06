Biden Administration Wants to Set Minimum Standards For EV Charging Stations

The U.S. government wants to implement new minimum standards for electric vehicle charging stations built with federal money. President Biden’s administration says that setting clear standards for future charging station projects to follow will ensure drivers get fair access to charging opportunities irrespective of where they live, what kind of car they drive, or the company supplying the volts.

 

 

The proposal would make charging “convenient, reliable, and affordable for all Americans, including when driving long distances,” the government said in a statement. “Without strong standards, chargers would be less reliable, may not work for all cars, or lack common payment methods. The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network – no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in.”



