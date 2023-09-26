Biden Administration's EV Plans Will Cost Michigan Over 52,000 Jobs

With the UAW strike expanding against the Big 3 automakers, it’s clear we are at a critical point that will determine the future path of our state’s most important economic sector. Not only are the futures of General Motors, Ford and Stellantis at risk, along with countless Michigan-based suppliers that help uphold the industry, our national security is put into question as well. There is a lot on the line as Biden Administration red tape forces auto companies to transition to electric vehicles. What does this mean for workers? Estimates show that over 175,000 people in Michigan are employed directly for auto companies or parts suppliers, and since building electric vehicles requires at least 30% less labor, that could mean tens of thousands of good paying manufacturing jobs here in Michigan could be eliminated.



