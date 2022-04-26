Biden Administration's NHTSA Going After Tesla With Two Investigations

Tesla reported its first-quarter earnings last week, and the EV maker is doing better than ever before. However, the celebrations are short-lived as the NHTSA has formally opened two investigations into Tesla crashes. And no, it's not the crash involving the private jet and the Model Y. Unlike the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which has been on Tesla's case for years, the NHTSA is not a toothless dog. It has the power to force change, and in a worst-case scenario for Tesla, it could see them remove Autopilot or retrofit technology that would put limitations on its use. It already flexed its muscles earlier this month.



Read Article