Biden Administration's Support For Big EVs Is In Direct Conflict With NHTSA Pedestrian Safety Concerns

Between the Biden administration’s tax credit scheme for EV buyers, the NHTSA’s tightening CAFE economy requirements and California’s incoming 2035 ICE ban, the U.S. car industry and the car buying public are being pushed towards building and purchasing more EVs every year.

But it’s not only people working in dealer service departments, ICE parts manufacturers and oil companies that are worried about the shift. So are safety campaigners who believe that the U.S. government’s policies are putting pedestrians and cyclists in danger.