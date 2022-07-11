Biden Adminstration Inundated With Inflation Reduction Act Exemptions Showing Lack Of Reality Of Plan

Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and the EU have all requested exemptions from the Biden Administration’s “location of assembly” requirement for electric vehicle subsidies. Since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed, much like any government policy, it has had its detractors. However, the global backlash regarding EV tax incentives has been fierce. The act makes any EV that isn’t assembled in North America ineligible for tax incentives of up to $7,500. Hence, an EV produced by Hyundai in South Korea or BMW in Germany, for instance, would not be given an incentive. Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, and the EU have requested exemptions from this rule. According to Reuters, Japan is the most recent country that plans to request an exemption from IRA stipulations. The Japanese government plans to work with South Korea and Europe as each major economy hopes to protect its significant automotive sector. South Korea was the first to voice concerns over the act earlier this year, and while the Biden Administration has promised a response, no changes have yet been made.



Read Article