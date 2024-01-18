Biden Adminstration To Spend $150 Million To Repair Broken EV Chargers

The US Transportation Department is investing $148.8 million for repairing or updating nearly 4,500 electric vehicle charging ports in some 20 states.



The latest announcement is part of President Biden’s $5 billion plan to extensively build out EV infrastructure in the US.



This new set of funds offers 24 recipients in 20 states grants to upgrade, replace, or repair existing EV charging infrastructure, and relieve some of the common frustrations drivers have when rolling up to an out-of-service charging port. Biden has the goal of bringing at least 500,000 public EV chargers online by the end of the decade – and that includes fast chargers no more than 50 miles apart on major highways and interstates.









