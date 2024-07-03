Biden And UAW Show How Cozy They Really Are - Shawn Fain To Join Jill Biden At State Of The Union Address

Agent009 submitted on 3/7/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:08:19 PM

Views : 406 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.bridgemi.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A month after rallying together in metro Detroit, President Joe Biden and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain are set to reunite Thursday night in Washington D.C. 
 
Fain is among 20 guests invited to attend Biden's annual State of the Union Address, the White House announced. The speech is set to begin at 9 p.m.
 
The guests, who will join First Lady Jill Biden in a House gallery "viewing box," were selected because they "personify issues or themes" that Biden will address, or "embody" administration policies, the White House said.


Read Article


Biden And UAW Show How Cozy They Really Are - Shawn Fain To Join Jill Biden At State Of The Union Address

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)