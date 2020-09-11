Biden Campaign Uses A Small Fleet Of Jeeps To Reserve Spaces For Family At Events - Wouldn't Green Cars Have Been A Better Choice?

President-elect Joe Biden gave his victory speech accepting the United States presidency last night, and after a week of uncertainty, plenty of folks started noticing something: the exact same vehicles appeared in the front row at every one of the drive-in rallies.

Here’s why.

The answer is actually really simple: the Biden crew got their hands on Jeep Gladiators, Jeep Wranglers, Ford Rangers, and Chevy Silverados in alternating red, white, and blue colors before decking them out with Biden-Harris décor. They were the same cars because they were reserved for family and friends, Buzzfeed reports.



xjug1987a

Stuffing the parking spaces to make is seem there are more voters.. huh...

xjug1987a

Posted on 11/9/2020 10:29:37 AM   

Car4life1

And there u have it folks...Autospies has officially accepted defeat of the bitter orange guy and are ready to move on....we can say a lot about this year, but atleast 2020 gave us a new administration...felt good to see most of the nation happy about something this year

Car4life1

Posted on 11/9/2020 10:39:36 AM   

TauronB2G

Yes lord!

TauronB2G

Posted on 11/9/2020 11:03:11 AM   

xjug1987a

Russia Russia Russia.... you expect others to fall in line because a number of DemoRat run states mass mailed ballots to people that didn't ask for them and somehow they came up with more votes in the middle of the night? Seriously? Wonder what you'd say if Trump came up with more votes in the middle of the night in swing states run by Republicans?

Funny 1/2 the nation was ecstatic in 16 but the cry babies and cowards screamed and stomped their feet and cried... etc... cowards. Typical Libs, our way or the highway.... Nah, we'll watch and see what happens. And we'll watch how cowards like you respond when your 'dream" does not materialize... BTW: expect mail in ballots for PA to be nullified as the PA S/C violated the constitution.... sorry but its a fact.

xjug1987a

Posted on 11/9/2020 11:53:25 AM   

TauronB2G

^^^ Calm down bro. Smoke a joint or something.

TauronB2G

Posted on 11/9/2020 1:16:25 PM   

xjug1987a

Not "un-calm" just fired up and energized to see the DemoRats eat their words... gonna be fantastic! :-) BTW: mary-jane isn't legal in my state thank goodness...

xjug1987a

Posted on 11/9/2020 1:36:43 PM   

Agent009

As long as there is light at the end of the tunnel it isn't over.

Agent009

Posted on 11/9/2020 2:06:39 PM   

bmw7er

Whoever Agent009 is needs to stick with car news and not politics. He or she looks really ignorant.

bmw7er

Posted on 11/9/2020 1:26:29 PM   

Agent009

We never conform, you should know that by now.

Agent009

Posted on 11/9/2020 2:07:20 PM   

