Biden Cancels More Oil Leases - Does THIS Administration Even Care About Gas Prices?

The Biden administration canceled all three remaining offshore oil and gas lease sales late Wednesday as gasoline prices hit an all-time high.



The Department of the Interior, which oversees all lease sales on federal lands and waters, said a sale spanning 1.09 million acres in the Cook Inlet in Alaska was canceled due to a “lack of industry interest” while two in the Gulf of Mexico were canceled “due to factors including conflicting court rulings,” in a statement Thursday to the Daily Caller News Foundation. With the cancellations, there are no more federal offshore oil and gas lease sales scheduled.





