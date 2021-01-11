Biden Cat Naps At COP26 Climate Conference During Speech Stressing Urgency Of Action

President Biden's whirlwind European tour appears to be catching up with him, as the 78-year-old was caught resting his eyes during the opening remarks of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday.



The president looked to be dozing off as one speaker underscored the importance of taking action to save the climate. He opened his eyes and appeared to liven up when an aide walked up to him to chat.



Biden then sat forward and rubbed his eyes as Italy's prime minister took the stage.





Read Article