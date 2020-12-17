Biden Chooses New Czar To Oversee Climate Crisis

President-elect Joe Biden will name Gina McCarthy as his domestic climate czar. She will be the domestic counterpart of former secretary of state and senator John Kerry, who will be overseeing and managing US climate-crisis concerns abroad.

McCarthy will be responsible for coordinating climate-crisis action across multiple federal agencies and Congress. There hasn’t been a domestic climate czar since 2011 (Carol Browner), during the Obama administration, when the position was then defunded by the Republican-led House of Representatives.