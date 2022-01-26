Biden Claims If Putin Cuts Off Europe Gas Supply, He'll Replace It. Experts Are Calling BS.

Experts have warned that President Joe Biden's plan to shore up Europe's supply of natural gas if Vladimir Putin cuts off supplies won't work because other nations can't make up the shortfall.



The Biden administration Tuesday said it is preparing to source gas from other countries in case Russia cuts off energy supplies - a scenario European allies fear will come to pass if Moscow invades the Ukraine.



However, Samantha Gross, the Director of Energy Security and Climate Initiative at the Brookings Institution, told DailyMail.com that the imitative was doomed to failure.



'If Russia were to completely turn off the taps we can't make that up. Other suppliers can't make that up. It's just not physically possible,' she said.





