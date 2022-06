For the first time in a long time, gas prices across the country are consistently going down. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas is back under $5. It’s $4.97 to be exact, according to AAA. That’s a five cent drop from the record price of $5.02 per gallon set back on June 14th. Is it a huge drop? No, but we will certainly take it. That being said, 17 states and D.C. still have average gas prices at or above the $5 mark.



