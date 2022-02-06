Biden Considers Trip To Saudi Arabia To Beg For The Oil He Refuses To Produce Here

Agent009 submitted on 6/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:22:52 AM

Views : 326 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Joe Biden is leaning towards making a visit to Saudi Arabia — a trip that would likely bring him face-to-face with the Saudi crown prince he once shunned as a killer.

The White House is weighing a visit to Saudi Arabia that would also include a meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates) as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, according to a person familiar with White House planning. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet-to-be finalized plans.



Read Article


Biden Considers Trip To Saudi Arabia To Beg For The Oil He Refuses To Produce Here

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)