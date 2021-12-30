Biden DOUBLE-CROSSES Auto Manufacturers And Wall St. Journal Is Having A FIELD DAY MOCKING Them!

The Wall Street Journal editorial board is poking fun at traditional automotive manufacturers for allowing themselves to be "double-crossed" by the Biden administration over new fuel-economy standards.



In a Wednesday editorial, the board mocked manufacturers for trusting that the federal government would be good partners to business and described how the work they did promoting Biden's electric vehicle (EV) agenda would amount to nothing following the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) announcement of new regulations without the expected subsidies for the companies.



"Political theater can be more entertaining than what’s on TV. It’s hard not to get a chuckle watching auto makers get double-crossed by the Biden Administration after they worked so hard to promote its electric-vehicle agenda," the board wrote.



Full article at link...





Read Article