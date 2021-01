Joe Biden took his first ride as president in a car that's new to him, but not new.



Unlike his former running mate Barack Obama, Biden, a Corvette-owning auto enthusiast, wasn't presented with a redesigned presidential state car on his first day in office.



Neither was Donald Trump. He inherited Obama's fleet of Cadillac "Beast" limousines, which are styled like sedans but are actually armored medium-duty trucks underneath.



