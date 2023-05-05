Biden FOLLOWS London And GREENLIGHTS FIRST Congestion Pricing In NYC. Don't Like It? F-YOU, PAY ME!

On Friday, the Biden administration gave the green light for New York's congestion pricing plan to move forward. The environmental review had experienced significant delays, leading many to doubt that the tolling system would ever become a reality. The Federal Highway Administration issued a letter approving the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's environmental assessment, which will be up for public review for 30 days. MTA officials have said they would require almost a year to set up the new tolling infrastructure once it obtains federal approval, putting it on track to meet its current target of launching congestion pricing in the second quarter of 2024.



Governor Kathy Hochul's spokesperson said the finding was a critical step that would allow the Environmental Assessment to be publicly available for anyone to read, and they would continue to work with partners to move congestion pricing forward. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy condemned the approval as "unfair and ill-advised," stating that the current plan burdens commuters, state agencies, and the environment. The Federal Highway Administration said it determined the environmental assessment addresses public input and considers the impacts in the 28-county area in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The news means the agency has been given the green light to start charging drivers entering central Manhattan at peak times to reduce gridlock and improve air quality while supporting public transit.



