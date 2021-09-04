Biden Faces Key Decision: Should He Allow Cheating To Meet His Green Goals?

President Biden is pushing hard to get more Americans to buy electric vehicles in order to rein in global warming and spur domestic manufacturing.

The $2 trillion infrastructure plan he is trying to sell to Congress includes about $174 billion to boost electric vehicle sales and production — more than the president proposes spending on roads and bridges.

But Biden has now been pulled into a global trade dispute over the fate of lithium ion battery factories in Georgia that threatens his electric vehicle goals for the United States and the Democratic Party's fragile success in the key swing state.