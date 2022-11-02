Biden Hands Out $5 Billion To States To Build The EV Charging Stations The Private Sector Should Have

As part of President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure package that passed last year, there was a plan to provide $5 billion to states for funding related to electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This week, the Biden Administration is beginning the rollout process.

The plan is to provide the monies over a five-year period. It comes as part of a larger plan that will allocate a total of $7.5 billion to build out US EV charging infrastructure. As CNBC reports, this is all part of the President's efforts to lead the fight against climate change by increasing EV adoption. The administration will reveal plans for the additional $2.5 billion later in the year.