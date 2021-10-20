Biden Loading Up NHTSA Leadership Preparing For Enforcement Push

President Joe Biden on Monday announced plans to nominate the No. 2 auto safety official and a former California Air Resources board official to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Steven Cliff, who has been deputy administrator since February, has been a key figure in the Biden administration's proposed rewrite of fuel economy standards through 2026 and is overseeing the department's ongoing safety probe of Tesla Inc. and investigation of whether 30 million vehicles produced by nearly two dozen automakers have unsafe air bags.



