Biden Nominates Pete Buttigieg To Run Transportation Department

President-elect Joe Biden announced Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday as his nominee to lead the U.
S. Transportation Department, making him the first of Biden's Democratic rivals for the presidency to land a role in his Cabinet.

Biden also is expected to choose former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as secretary of energy in his administration, according to two people familiar with the decision.



