The Biden administration is sounding the alarm about fast-rising energy prices and demanding that Saudi Arabia and OPEC produce more oil - after the president paused all federal oil and gas leases.

Prices at the pump are on average about $1.00 higher, 42%, than they were one year ago.

'Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery,' National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Wednesday.