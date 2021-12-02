Biden Pulls A Play From The Trump Book - Wants To Avoid Outsourcing Semiconductor Production

The Biden administration is working to address the global semiconductor shortage that has caused auto manufacturers and other U.S. industries to halt production, a White House official said.

The administration is identifying choke points in supply chains and discussing an immediate path forward with businesses and trading partners, the official said in a statement to Bloomberg News. In the longer term, the administration is looking for a comprehensive strategy to avoid bottlenecks and other issues the semiconductor industry has been facing for years.



