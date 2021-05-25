Biden Pushes For A New EV Beast Limousine

President Joe Biden in March announced an infrastructure plan that earmarked $174 billion to support the electrification of the nation's fleet—and that extends right up to his own presidential limo, referred to as the Beast.

During a press conference last week aboard Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said an electric Beast was an objective of the Biden administration.



“That’s certainly something the president has talked about and is an objective for him,” she said.