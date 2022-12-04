Biden Relaxes Environmental Policy To Lower Pump Prices Before Midterms

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher-ethanol gasoline this summer, trying to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war in Ukraine.



Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of a 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.







