Biden Reveals Decarbonization Plan - Will Do Away With Car Culture And Begin Limiting Your Travel

The Biden administration on Tuesday laid out its strategy to fully decarbonize the U.S. transportation sector by 2050. It not only aims to make vehicles run cleaner but to do away with an automobile culture that has been at the center of American life for more than half a century.

Under the administration's "Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization," the government would shift the nation's transportation fleets off petroleum-based fuels. Light duty cars and trucks, along with buses and delivery vehicles, would largely run on batteries. Long-haul trucks would run on clean hydrogen fuel, planes on sustainable biofuels and ships on a mix of both.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm touted the strategy as not only resulting in less greenhouse gas emissions but also "good-paying manufacturing jobs, better air quality and lower transportation costs.”

“The domestic transportation sector presents an enormous opportunity to drastically reduce emissions that accelerate climate change,” she said.