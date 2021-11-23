Biden SWEARS That RISING GAS PRICES Are NOT A Result Of His Climate Change Policies? Do YOU Buy It??

President Biden insisted Tuesday that the country's rising gas prices are not a result of his administration's climate change policies.



"I also want to briefly address one myth about inflated gas prices," Biden said. "They're not due to environmental measures. My effort to combat climate change is not raising the price of gas or increasing its availability.



What it's doing is increasing the availability of jobs. Jobs building electric cars, like the one I drove at the GM factory in Detroit last week."



We've seen and read this about a dozen times and cannot believe the media isn't pushing back on his claims.



Are you saying instantly closing pipelines when he got elected for 'climate' reasons had NOTHING to do with prices rising? How?



Do you believe the President?









