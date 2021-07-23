Biden Says Chip Shortage Easing, But Still Hasn't Funded ANY US Production

The global semiconductor chip shortage has been negatively affecting automakers far and wide. The Cadillac Escalade recently lost a key feature as a result of this, and Nissan has also taken hits from the shortage. But automakers and politicians alike have been trying to remedy the situation, with BMW cutting production costs and the US Senate investing tens of billions of dollars in domestic semiconductor chip manufacture. With all of these efforts going into the resolution of a single problem, it's probably no surprise that the Biden administration says that the signs of relief for the shortage are starting to show.



