Biden To Allow California To Set Whatever Emissions Standards They Want - What Could Go Wrong?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has proposed to withdraw its portions of a Trump-era rule that sought to block states including California from setting their own greenhouse gas emissions standards and zero-emission vehicle mandates, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The action is a first step by the Biden administration to reinstate California's authority to restrict tailpipe emissions and set ZEV mandates, following President Joe Biden’s executive order in January, which directed the Transportation Department and the EPA to reconsider by April the Trump administration's 2019 decision to revoke the state's authority.