Biden To Attend Detroit Auto Show And Promote The Empire Of The EV

After a hiatus of three years, the Detroit Auto Show is making a comeback later this month. While the reveal of new vehicles like the Ford Mustang will undoubtedly make the headlines, we've just learned that the show will be visited by quite a notable guest: President Biden. In case you haven't noticed, Biden is quite a car nut and has joined in on the buzz generated by new EVs like the GMC Hummer and Ford F-150 Lightning. Biden's appearance at the show comes as his administration pushes forward with a goal to electrify car sales in the United States, with half of all sales to be full electrics or plug-in hybrids by 2030.



